OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences To Pakistan Over Deadly Train Collision

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:23 PM

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Pakistan over Deadly Train Collision

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed condolences to the Pakistani people and government over the deadly collision of two trains south of the country

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, expressed condolences to the Pakistani people and government over the deadly collision of two trains south of the country.

Al-Othaimeen also offered his deep condolences to the victims' families, asking Allah Almighty to shower his mercy upon those who lost their lives, grant speedy recovery to those who were injured, and protect Pakistan and its people from all evil.

More Stories From World

