OIC Secretary General Offers Condolences to Pakistan over Earthquake in Southern Province

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, offered his sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the deadly and devastating earthquake that shook the southern part of the country.

He affirmed that the OIC stands in full support of and solidarity with Pakistan in this trying moment.