OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences To Indonesia On The Sinking Of Its Submarine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:11 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th April, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, has sent a letter of condolences and sympathy to President Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, following the sinking of the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine.

Dr. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sincere condolences to the President and people of Indonesia, and the bereaved families of the 53 crew members of the submarine, praying to Allah Almighty for His vast and endless mercy to the souls of the deceased.

