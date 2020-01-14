UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences On Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s Demise

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:08 PM

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s Demise

Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extended his condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour on the demise of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, May Allah shower him with His mercy

Muscat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2020) Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extended his condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour on the demise of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, May Allah shower him with His mercy.

These condolences were offered on the occasion of the Secretary General’s visit to Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq who received him at the Al Alam Palace on January 14, 2020.

Al-Othaimeen prayed to Allah, Mighty and Sublime be He, to guide Sultan Haitham’s steps in the continued progress of the Sultanate of Oman on the path of development.

Related Topics

Oman Visit Guide Progress January May 2020

Recent Stories

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai Int ..

9 minutes ago

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BN ..

17 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai government sports organisations under Dubai ..

39 minutes ago

All Emirati female cast to perform in NYUAD Arts C ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.