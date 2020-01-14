OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s Demise

Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extended his condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour on the demise of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, May Allah shower him with His mercy

Muscat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2020) Dr. Yousef A. Al Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extended his condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Bin Taimour on the demise of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, May Allah shower him with His mercy.

These condolences were offered on the occasion of the Secretary General’s visit to Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq who received him at the Al Alam Palace on January 14, 2020.

Al-Othaimeen prayed to Allah, Mighty and Sublime be He, to guide Sultan Haitham’s steps in the continued progress of the Sultanate of Oman on the path of development.