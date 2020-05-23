UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General OffersCondolences To Pakistani Government And People Over Tragic Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:50 PM

OIC Secretary General OffersCondolences to Pakistani Government and People over Tragic Plane Crash

The Secretary General the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the crash of a Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) plane in a residential area near Karachi airport on 22 May 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020) The Secretary General the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the crash of a Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) plane in a residential area near Karachi airport on 22 May 2020.


The OIC Secretary General offered his sincere condolences and profound sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and through them to the bereaved families of the victims.

He prayed to Allah to bless the victims with His infinite mercy and have them in His vast paradise, and to grant their families and lovedones fortitude and solace.
“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.”

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan May 2020 Government PIA Airport OIC

Recent Stories

Secretary General Holds Consultations with Palesti ..

2 minutes ago

Film and TV stars mourns loss of precious lives in ..

13 minutes ago

Researcher suggests potato protein may help mainta ..

26 minutes ago

Hurriyat leaders expressed solidarity with APHC le ..

26 minutes ago

97 killed as plane crashes into residential area n ..

51 minutes ago

Fedeal govt. in contact with Sindh govt to ensure ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.