OIC Secretary General OffersCondolences to Pakistani Government and People over Tragic Plane Crash

The Secretary General the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the crash of a Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) plane in a residential area near Karachi airport on 22 May 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020) The Secretary General the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, expressed his heartfelt sorrow and grief over the crash of a Pakistani International Airlines (PIA) plane in a residential area near Karachi airport on 22 May 2020.



The OIC Secretary General offered his sincere condolences and profound sympathy to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and through them to the bereaved families of the victims.

He prayed to Allah to bless the victims with His infinite mercy and have them in His vast paradise, and to grant their families and lovedones fortitude and solace.

“To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.”