OIC Secretary-General Participates in Arab League Summit in Algeria

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31 OCT, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha leaves for the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Monday, 31 October 2022, at the invitation of the H.E.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and H.E. Mr Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, to attend the 31st Arab League Summit to be hosted by Algeria on 1 and 2 November 2022.