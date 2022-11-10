UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Participates In Ninth Edition Of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 03:55 PM

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, participated in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum held on 8 November 2022 in Abu Dhabi under the theme: “Global Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent Needs and Opportunities for Partnership.”

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, participated in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum held on 8 November 2022 in Abu Dhabi under the theme: “Global Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent Needs and Opportunities for Partnership.”

In his remarks, the Secretary-General commended the UAE’s commitment to supporting global peace and tolerance and for the Forum’s role in bolstering the values of peaceful coexistence among the world’s countries and peoples.

He noted that, since inception, the OIC has sought to promote peace, security, stability, harmony and development at the international level, including multilateral cooperation and diplomacy. The OIC calls for tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and this is evident in the various decisions and resolutions adopted at summit and ministerial levels.

He pointed out that that OIC has always believed that existing challenges such as xenophobia, Islamophobia, racism and hate speech must be addressed through dialogue, tolerance and promoting pluralism and coexistence.

The Secretary-General added that the OIC supports all international and regional efforts aimed at preventing violent extremism and combating international terrorism, as it always underscores the dire need to tackle the root causes and latent factors of violent extremism and terrorism. He assured that the OIC would continue to use all foras to advance multilateral cooperation, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, tolerance and contribute to opposing the forces of intolerance and discrimination.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi November All OIC

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

3 minutes ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

8 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

43 minutes ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

45 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

1 hour ago
 Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Faw ..

Petitions seeking disqualification of Zardari, Fawad dismissed

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.