OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, participated in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum held on 8 November 2022 in Abu Dhabi under the theme: “Global Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent Needs and Opportunities for Partnership.”

Abu Dhabi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, participated in the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum held on 8 November 2022 in Abu Dhabi under the theme: “Global Conflict and Universal Peace: Urgent Needs and Opportunities for Partnership.”

In his remarks, the Secretary-General commended the UAE’s commitment to supporting global peace and tolerance and for the Forum’s role in bolstering the values of peaceful coexistence among the world’s countries and peoples.

He noted that, since inception, the OIC has sought to promote peace, security, stability, harmony and development at the international level, including multilateral cooperation and diplomacy. The OIC calls for tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and this is evident in the various decisions and resolutions adopted at summit and ministerial levels.

He pointed out that that OIC has always believed that existing challenges such as xenophobia, Islamophobia, racism and hate speech must be addressed through dialogue, tolerance and promoting pluralism and coexistence.

The Secretary-General added that the OIC supports all international and regional efforts aimed at preventing violent extremism and combating international terrorism, as it always underscores the dire need to tackle the root causes and latent factors of violent extremism and terrorism. He assured that the OIC would continue to use all foras to advance multilateral cooperation, intercultural and interreligious dialogue, tolerance and contribute to opposing the forces of intolerance and discrimination.