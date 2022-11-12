OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

Upon the invitation of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, OIC Secretary-General H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha graced the Second edition of Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt on the sidelines of the COP27

Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha graced the Second edition of Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum taking place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Arab Republic of Egypt on the sidelines of the COP27. The Forum which was opened by HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy brought together government, business and institutional leaders, as well as experts, to showcase the tangible progress made towards SGI targets.

In his opening remarks, Prince Abdulaziz welcomed the participants and gave an outline of the Kingdom’s achievements in delivering on its commitment made at the launching of SGI last year 2021.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz reiterated Saudi determination to set a good example for the rest of the world in the area of fair transitioning to clean energy. The Prince further called on developed countries to help African and East Asian countries in the implementation of "Clean Fuel for Cooking Initiative," which was announced by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the inaugural Middle East Green Initiative Summit in 2021.



The two-day Forum held under the theme ‘from ambition to action’ will feature key speakers from across the climate ecosystem including H.E.

Felipe Calderon, former President of Mexico; several government Ministers; CEOs of companies such as ARAMCO and TotalEnergies; and members of civil society organisations. The speakers will highlight the steps taken over the past year towards achieving Saudi Arabia’s ambitious national targets as well as laying out the roadmap for the coming years.

Held annually under the patronage of HRH Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum gathers climate leaders to discuss best practice, highlight innovation, evaluate progress and drive forward substantive action in the race against climate change.