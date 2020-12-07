OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh Meeting of the Islamic Consultative Group

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, participated in the seventh meeting of the Islamic Advisory Group, which was virtually hosted by OIC today, December 7, 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, participated in the seventh meeting of the Islamic Advisory Group, which was virtually hosted by OIC today, December 7, 2020.



In his speech, the Secretary General stressed that: "as Member States and peoples continue to fight the worst state of emergency in the modern era, it is important not to overlook the main objective of ensuring the eradication of polio in the remaining endemic countries and promoting maternal and child health."

Al-Othaimeen emphasized that OIC is working steadily to expand the scope of its programs and activities in the field of health, as it is engaging in several international partnerships to meet health-related challenges by mobilizing political support and religious guidance and encouraging the local leadership of these initiatives.