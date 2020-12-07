UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary General Participates In The Seventh Meeting Of The Islamic Consultative Group

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:56 PM

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh Meeting of the Islamic Consultative Group

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, participated in the seventh meeting of the Islamic Advisory Group, which was virtually hosted by OIC today, December 7, 2020

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, participated in the seventh meeting of the Islamic Advisory Group, which was virtually hosted by OIC today, December 7, 2020.


In his speech, the Secretary General stressed that: "as Member States and peoples continue to fight the worst state of emergency in the modern era, it is important not to overlook the main objective of ensuring the eradication of polio in the remaining endemic countries and promoting maternal and child health."
Al-Othaimeen emphasized that OIC is working steadily to expand the scope of its programs and activities in the field of health, as it is engaging in several international partnerships to meet health-related challenges by mobilizing political support and religious guidance and encouraging the local leadership of these initiatives.

Related Topics

Polio December 2020 OIC

Recent Stories

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

27 minutes ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

33 minutes ago

Barakah Unit 1 reaches 100% power as it steps clos ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.