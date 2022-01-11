OIC Secretary General Participates in World Youth Forum Fourth Edition

Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, participated in the inaugural ceremony of the Fourth Edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF), held in Sharm El-Sheikh on 10 January 2022, under the auspices of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th January, 2022) Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, participated in the inaugural ceremony of the Fourth Edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF), held in Sharm El-Sheikh on 10 January 2022, under the auspices of the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The World Youth Forum is an annual global event in Sharm El-Sheikh, which aims to bring together the youth of the world to promote dialogue and discuss development issues.