OIC Secretary General Pledges Support For Peace And Lasting Political Settlement At Afghanistan Donors Conference

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:39 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen has called on all Afghan parties to seize the historic opportunity to pursue and foster dialogue, put an immediate end to fighting and violence and to work for reconciliation and durable peace

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th November, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen has called on all Afghan parties to seize the historic opportunity to pursue and foster dialogue, put an immediate end to fighting and violence and to work for reconciliation and durable peace.

The Secretary General made these remarks in a statement delivered virtually at the “2020 Afghanistan Conference”, a ministerial pledging conference held in Geneva and co-hosted by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Government of Finland and the United Nations over 23-24 November 2020.

In his statement, the Secretary General recalled the support extended by the OIC Institutions and Member States, contributing to the efforts to push forward the peace process in Afghanistan, renewing its firm commitment to assist the Afghan people in their efforts to achieve comprehensive and lasting national reconciliation, stability and development.

The Secretary General noted that the decisions and resolutions of the OIC Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers have called upon OIC Member States to support the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive peace and reconciliation process to reach a political solution, and to ensure that the process is backed by regional actors and supported by the international community, in order to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan and beyond.
In particular, he referred to the International Ulema Conference of Muslim scholars on Security and Peace in Afghanistan held in July 2018 in Makkah, which emphasized the importance of embracing dialogue, reconciliation, and tolerance approach in accordance with the dictates of Islam in order to fulfil the aspirations of the Afghan people for security and stability.
The Secretary General further urged Afghanistan’s international partners to support Afghanistan in this critical juncture.

