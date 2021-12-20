UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General: Positive Atmosphere Prevails Ahead Of The Emergency Meeting In Islamabad And Optimism For A Speedy Relief For The Afghan People

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:58 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, affirmed that a positive atmosphere prevails in the Pakistani capital Islamabad, ahead of the Emergency Meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the critical and deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan

The Secretary General expressed the OIC's gratitude and thanks to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Chairman of the Islamic Summit, and to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for their great efforts to hold this meeting, which attracted wide participation of Member States, observer states and international organizations.

The Secretary General also expressed his optimism that the meeting will produce positive results to accelerate relief efforts for the Afghan people, stressing that the great interest of the Member States and their keenness to participate in this meeting reflect the ideal sense of solidarity with the Afghan people, following the lofty message of our Religion and its tolerant principles that call for solidarity, synergy, and fraternity.

