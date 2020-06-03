OIC Secretary General Praises Donors Conference for Yemen, Hails Saudi Arabia’s Support to Humanitarian Response Plan

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen commended the Virtual Donors Conference for Yemen, organized on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in partnership with the United Nations

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen commended the Virtual Donors Conference for Yemen, organized on Tuesday, 2 June 2020, by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in partnership with the United Nations.

On this occasion, the Secretary General hailed the generous support extended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the humanitarian support plan for Yemen as Saudi Arabia announced $500 million in aid allocating $25 million to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

Dr.

Al-Othaimeen extended his profound thanks to the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, May Allah Protect them, for the support they extend,at all levels,to the Yemeni people, particularly in the economic and humanitarian fields, which is a clear evidence of the leading role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support Yemen and alleviate the humanitarian suffering of its people.



Furthermore, the Secretary General paid tribute to the contributions ofKing Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) that implemented many humanitarian and developmental projects in Yemen.

Dr.

Al-Othaimeencalled upon the international community to support Yemen to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and reiterated the OIC commitment to back and support the international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis.