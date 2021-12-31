UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Presides Over The Second Meeting Of IIFA Bureau

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2021 | 12:00 PM

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 30 December 2021 presided over the Second Meeting of the Bureau of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 30 December 2021 presided over the Second Meeting of the Bureau of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), along with H.E. Sheikh Dr Salih bin Abdullah al-Humaid, Royal Cabinet Advisor, Member of the Senior Scholars Council, Imam and Preacher of the Grand Mosque of Makkah, the IIFA Secretary-General Dr Koutoub Moustapha Sano, and members of the Academy’s Bureau.

He described the role being played by IIFA within the OIC, the collective mouthpiece of the wider Muslim community, as central in serving Islam and Muslims, commending as highly important the efforts and work of the Academy in promoting Islam’s pristine values and principles of tolerance and moderation in the face of the fast-paced challenges of today’s world.

The OIC Secretary-General expressed hope for a successful outcome of IIFA meeting, stressing that he would spare no effort in supporting the Academy and its intellectual and Islamic law-related projects. To this end, he called on the Member States to support the Academy for its invaluable role, within the OIC system, in promoting political and cultural synergy among the Muslim peoples and Muslim nations.

