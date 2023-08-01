OIC Secretary-General Receives a Phone Call from Danish Foreign Minister

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Mr. Lars Løkke Rasmussen on 30 July 2023

During this contact, the Secretary-General informed the Danish Minister of the dissatisfaction of the OIC’s Member States with repeated incidents of desecrating copies of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif and Islamic symbols under the pretext of freedom of expression.

He again called on the Danish authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative acts.

He also informed him of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States meeting to consider this issue during an extraordinary session to be held on Monday, July 31, 2023.

For his part, the Danish minister stated that his country's government condemned and denounced the insult to copies of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif and that it is studying this issue with great interest, stressing his country's keenness to maintain relations of friendship and cooperation with the OIC Member States.