Open Menu

OIC Secretary-General Receives A Phone Call From Danish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 01:52 PM

OIC Secretary-General Receives a Phone Call from Danish Foreign Minister

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Mr. Lars Løkke Rasmussen on 30 July 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Mr.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen on 30 July 2023.
During this contact, the Secretary-General informed the Danish Minister of the dissatisfaction of the OIC’s Member States with repeated incidents of desecrating copies of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif and Islamic symbols under the pretext of freedom of expression.
He again called on the Danish authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocative acts.

He also informed him of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States meeting to consider this issue during an extraordinary session to be held on Monday, July 31, 2023.
For his part, the Danish minister stated that his country's government condemned and denounced the insult to copies of al-Mushaf ash-Sharif and that it is studying this issue with great interest, stressing his country's keenness to maintain relations of friendship and cooperation with the OIC Member States.

Related Topics

Denmark July From Government OIC

Recent Stories

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

6 minutes ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

8 minutes ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

11 minutes ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

24 minutes ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Informa ..

Dubai Electronic Security Centre to launch Information Security Regulation Versi ..

24 minutes ago
Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

Electricity prices hiked by Rs 9.30 per unit

29 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule i ..

Hania Aamir takes short break from busy schedule in London

55 minutes ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 595 for August 2023

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next mo ..

Pakistan to play Afghanistan in three ODIs next month

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamab ..

‘Pakistan Minerals Summit’ underway in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Cha ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves Arabian Horse Shows Championships and sales programme ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World