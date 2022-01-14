OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Greece to Saudi Arabia

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on January 13, in his office in Jeddah, received the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Alexis Konstantopoulos

The two sides reviewed ongoing OIC-Greece cooperation and looked into further steps to explore opportunities for greater synergy. They also discussed issues of shared interest.