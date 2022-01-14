UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Of Greece To Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:48 AM

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Greece to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2022) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on January 13, in his office in Jeddah, received the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Alexis Konstantopoulos.

The two sides reviewed ongoing OIC-Greece cooperation and looked into further steps to explore opportunities for greater synergy. They also discussed issues of shared interest.

More Stories From World

