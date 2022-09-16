OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on Thursday 15 September 2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Mr. Wong Chow Ming, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on Thursday 15 September 2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Mr.

Wong Chow Ming, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



During the meeting, the two parties exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest and discussed ways and means of enhancing dialogue and cooperation in various fields.

The Secretary-General reiterated the special attention the OIC attaches to Muslim communities in non-member States, including the Republic of Singapore, and commended the country for promoting peaceful coexistence and harmony among diverse faith communities.