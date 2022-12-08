OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat on 06 December 2022, H.E. Mr. Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The meeting tackled the cooperation relations between the OIC and France and ways to enhance and develop them in order to achieve the common interests of both sides.

The two sides also discussed current issues of common concern and developments on the regional and international arenas.