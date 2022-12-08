UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Of The French Republic To The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat on 06 December 2022, H.E. Mr. Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat on 06 December 2022, H.E.

Mr.

Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of the French Republic to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The meeting tackled the cooperation relations between the OIC and France and ways to enhance and develop them in order to achieve the common interests of both sides.
The two sides also discussed current issues of common concern and developments on the regional and international arenas.

Related Topics

France Saudi Arabia December OIC

Recent Stories

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 minute ago
 Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Bas ..

Joint OIC- EU technical workshop on “Gender Based Violence” (GBV)

1 minute ago
 TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Ma ..

TECNO Makes its Mark on the High-End Smartphone Market with the Launch of its Fl ..

7 minutes ago
 IHC stops authorities from arresting PM's son Sule ..

IHC stops authorities from arresting PM's son Suleman Shehbaz

16 minutes ago
 Norwegian company gets contract to produce electri ..

Norwegian company gets contract to produce electricity from Solid waste.

39 minutes ago
 Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time t ..

Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time to JIT to submit report

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.