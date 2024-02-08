OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador Of Burkina Faso To Saudi Arabia
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha received in his office Ambassador of Burkina Faso to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Boukary Savadogo, who presented him his credentials as Permanent Representative of his country to the OIC
During their meeting, the two officials reviewed issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to enhance and broaden cooperation and relations between the OIC and Burkina Faso.
