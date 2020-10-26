OIC Secretary-General Receives Australian Envoy to OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on 25 October 2020 the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr. Ridwaan Jadwat

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on 25 October 2020 the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr.

Ridwaan Jadwat.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and Australia and ways to reinforce them in all areas, including the issues of peace, security, counter-terrorism, combating extremism, Islamophobia and hate speech, in addition to cooperation on the OIC scholarship, training and capacity-building programmes.