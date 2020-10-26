UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Secretary-General Receives Australian Envoy To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 01:05 PM

OIC Secretary-General Receives Australian Envoy to OIC

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on 25 October 2020 the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr. Ridwaan Jadwat

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on 25 October 2020 the Ambassador of Australia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to the OIC, Mr.

Ridwaan Jadwat.
The two sides discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and Australia and ways to reinforce them in all areas, including the issues of peace, security, counter-terrorism, combating extremism, Islamophobia and hate speech, in addition to cooperation on the OIC scholarship, training and capacity-building programmes.

Related Topics

Australia Jeddah Saudi Arabia October 2020 All OIC

Recent Stories

India destabilized entire region by landing troops ..

2 minutes ago

Alyia bags 1st position in Ladies singles of Tenpi ..

2 minutes ago

Two persons killed in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Thai Parliament Holds Special Session to Address M ..

6 minutes ago

Pak rockball team to feature in Three-Nation Tourn ..

6 minutes ago

Giacometti sculpture in sealed bid auction - start ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.