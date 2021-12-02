OIC Secretary General Receives Chad’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha today, 1 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and permanent representative to the OIC, Mr Zakariya Fadhl Kotr

The meeting discussed OIC-Chad bilateral relations, how to enhance it, and promote Islamic Solidarity and Joint Islamic Action.