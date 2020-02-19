UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Receives Chief Executive Officer Of Saudi Food & Drug Authority

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 05:18 PM

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Othaimeen, received the Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Food & Drug Authority (SFDA)Dr. Hisham b. Saad Al-Jadheyand his accompanying delegation, at the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah on 19 February 2020

Dr.Al-Jadhey expressed his thanks and appreciation for the role the OIC plays in promoting cooperation among the Member States in different domains.

He hailed the OIC initiative to establish a platform where National Medicine Regulatory Authorities could meet and exchange ideas and experiences and expressed willingness to work with the OIC General Secretariat in different aspects of food and drug regulation within the framework of the joint Islamic dimension of the Saudi Vision 2030.


The Secretary General welcomed Dr. Al-Jadhey and commendedSFDA for its leading role in food and drug control. He welcomed the willingness by SFDA to carry out joint programs and activities with the OIC General Secretariat in such areas as vaccination campaigns in underserved communities of the OIC and to facilitate the production and supply of affordable, safe and quality medicines and vaccines by the Member States.

