OIC Secretary-General Receives Chinese Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:37 PM

OIC Secretary-General Receives Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received on 13 June 2021 in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, Ambassador Chen Weiqing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to promote cooperation between the OIC and the People’s Republic of China.

