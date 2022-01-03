UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul General Of Egypt In Jeddah

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 01:08 PM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, today in his office in Jeddah received Ambassador Hisham Mustafa, Consul General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Jeddah.

During this audience, the Secretary-General commended as pioneering the role of Egypt in strengthening the work of the OIC and promoting joint Islamic action.

