OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul-General Of South Africa In Jeddah

January 05, 2022

OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul-General of South Africa in Jeddah

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, 4 January 2022, in his office at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, the Consul-General of the Republic of South Africa in Jeddah, Mr. Moegammad Qosiem Gabriels

The OIC Secretary-General offered his condolences to the people and government of South Africa on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, one of the anti-apartheid leaders in South Africa and the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. He also expressed his sympathy with the Republic of South Africa following the fire that broke out in the Parliament building in Cape Town.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General praised religious coexistence in South Africa and expressed his satisfaction with the situation of the Muslim community there. He also voiced his appreciation for the role of the Republic of South Africa in the African and international arenas.

On his part, the Consul-General of the Republic of South Africa in Jeddah praised the prominent position of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the positive role it plays in the international arena.

