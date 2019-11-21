UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Receives Credentials Of Malaysia Permanent Representative To OIC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 05:21 PM

OIC Secretary General receives credentials of Malaysia Permanent Representative to OIC

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr, Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in his office on 20 July 2019, received the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dato’ Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, as he presented his credentials as Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr, Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, in his office on 20 July 2019, received the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dato' Abd Razak Abdul Wahab, as he presented his credentials as Malaysia's Permanent Representative to the OIC.


Talks during the audience centered on issues of shared interest, and ways to boost cooperation between the OIC and Malaysia.

