OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021) Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on October 11 in his office at the General Secretariat received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mr Ole Emil Moesby. The two sides exchanged views on current issues of shared interest.