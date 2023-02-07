OIC Secretary-General Receives Director of International Organizations Department at Qatari Foreign Ministry

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received in his office on February 6, 2023, the Director of the International Organizations Department at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Mansouri

The ambassador expressed his country's support for the Organization, under the leadership of the Secretary-General, and for his efforts, stressing Qatar's full cooperation with him.

For his part, the Secretary-General praised Qatar's continuous support for joint Islamic action, and its active role within the organization.