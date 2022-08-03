His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday, August 1, 2022, in his office, Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shuaibi, Executive Director of the Women Development Organization (WDO) in OIC Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -3rd Aug, 2022) His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday, August 1, 2022, in his office, Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shuaibi, Executive Director of the Women Development Organization (WDO) in OIC Member States.

He commended the important role of the organization in the field of women's advancement, empowerment and preservation of their rights in the Islamic world. He also praised the WDO’s effort and activity under the leadership of its Executive Director in achieving remarkable progress and tangible achievements within a short period, stressing that the OIC General Secretariat looks forward to the WDO to take a qualitative leap that meets the aspirations of women living in different conditions in Member States, leading to a positive approach and more effective efforts in addressing women issues, interests and hopes.

In addition, His Excellency expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the WDO host country, in supporting the issues of empowering women and promoting their status in the Islamic world, and its continuous efforts to support all OIC activities in general and its efforts to promote and support the WDO work in particular.

For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, stressed the WDO keen interest to achieve the desired goals. She stressed the important role played by the OIC General Secretariat in providing logistic and advisory support for the WDO to start its work after obtaining its quorum. Furthermore, she underlined the continued cooperation from the General Secretariat to support the work of the WDO.

For his part, the Secretary-General affirmed the General Secretariat's keen desire to continue providing support to, and coordination with, the WDO and all OIC organs and institutions in order to achieve common goals in supporting and advancing women's issues.