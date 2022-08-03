UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director And Commends The Organization's Efforts In Empowering Women In The Muslim World

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 03:14 PM

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and Commends the Organization's Efforts in Empowering Women in the Muslim World

His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday, August 1, 2022, in his office, Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shuaibi, Executive Director of the Women Development Organization (WDO) in OIC Member States

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -3rd Aug, 2022) His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received, on Monday, August 1, 2022, in his office, Dr. Afnan bint Abdullah Al-Shuaibi, Executive Director of the Women Development Organization (WDO) in OIC Member States.

He commended the important role of the organization in the field of women's advancement, empowerment and preservation of their rights in the Islamic world. He also praised the WDO’s effort and activity under the leadership of its Executive Director in achieving remarkable progress and tangible achievements within a short period, stressing that the OIC General Secretariat looks forward to the WDO to take a qualitative leap that meets the aspirations of women living in different conditions in Member States, leading to a positive approach and more effective efforts in addressing women issues, interests and hopes.

In addition, His Excellency expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the WDO host country, in supporting the issues of empowering women and promoting their status in the Islamic world, and its continuous efforts to support all OIC activities in general and its efforts to promote and support the WDO work in particular.

For her part, Her Excellency Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, stressed the WDO keen interest to achieve the desired goals. She stressed the important role played by the OIC General Secretariat in providing logistic and advisory support for the WDO to start its work after obtaining its quorum. Furthermore, she underlined the continued cooperation from the General Secretariat to support the work of the WDO.

For his part, the Secretary-General affirmed the General Secretariat's keen desire to continue providing support to, and coordination with, the WDO and all OIC organs and institutions in order to achieve common goals in supporting and advancing women's issues.

Related Topics

World Egypt Progress August Women All From Arab OIC

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

56 seconds ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

1 minute ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

16 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.