OIC Secretary General Receives Envoy Of The Kingdom Of Cambodia To The OIC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:59 PM

OIC Secretary General Receives Envoy of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, on 6 January 2020, received in his office at the General Secretariat, HE Mr.

Othman Hassan, Senior Minister in charge of Special Missions and Special Envoy of the Kingdom of Cambodia to the OIC.
The Secretary General and the Cambodian Envoy discussed issues of mutual interest and common concern.

They exchanged views on promoting inter-religious dialogue and tolerance, education and development, and combating Islamophobia.
Minister Hassan emphasized that while the Kingdom of Cambodia was a Buddhist-majority country, it had gone to great lengths to provide equal opportunities for the Muslim community of Cambodia.

The government of Cambodia, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, put into place a provision requiring prayer rooms in all public hospitals.

Just as well, female Muslim students enjoy the freedom to wear religious headscarves at school, if they choose to do so.
The Special Envoy also noted that Muslims were widely represented in public service, having 2 Senators, 6 Members of Parliament, 11 Deputy Ministers and 21 Under-secretaries of State.
The Secretary General praised the Kingdom of Cambodia for encouraging positive relations between religious communities and for being a role model for other countries in the region.
Dr.

Al-Othaimeen assured Minister Hassan that he has the organization’s full support during his tenure as Special Envoy of his country to the OIC.

