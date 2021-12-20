OIC Secretary General Receives Foreign Minister of Kuwait

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on 18 December 2021 met with His Excellency Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of the State of Kuwait

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, to which the capital city of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Islamabad, is playing host.

The two parties discussed bilateral relations between the OIC and the State of Kuwait, and explored ways to boost joint Islamic action and issues of shared interest.