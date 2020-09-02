OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today 2 September 2020 in his office the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, François Gouyette, on the occasion of the end of his mission in the Kingdom

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd September, 2020) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today 2 September 2020 in his office the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, François Gouyette, on the occasion of the end of his mission in the Kingdom.



During the meeting, the two parties expressed satisfaction at the level the relations between the OIC and France reached and at the prospects of cooperation in various fields. They also discussed issues of common interest.

In the end of the meeting, the Secretary-General wished the Ambassador full success in his new mission.