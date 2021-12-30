UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Receives IOFS’ Director-General

Published December 30, 2021 | 04:22 PM

H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on December 29, 2021, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, Mr. Yerlan Baidaulet, the Director-General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), an OIC’s specialized institution, who congratulated His Excellency on assuming his post at the helm of the OIC’s General Secretariat and the trust given to him by the Member States, wishing him all success in his noble mission

The meeting discussed the efforts undertaken by the IOFS in enhancing food security for the Member States, especially its support for the least developed countries (LDCs) buckling under the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, the Secretary-General stressed the need to implement the outcomes of the extraordinary ministerial meeting held in Pakistan on December 19, 2021, on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. H.E. Brahim Taha noted the importance of full coordination between the relevant OIC’s organs and institutions to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and provide the urgently needed humanitarian assistance in cooperation and coordination with the OIC’s office in Kabul, through finding appropriate mechanisms, as well as coordination with the United Nations and its relevant agencies, and international financial institutions.

