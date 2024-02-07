OIC Secretary General Receives Japanese Consul General In Jeddah
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 07:25 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha received here Consul General of Japan Daisuke Yamamoto who presented his letter of appointment as Special Envoy of Japan to the OIC.
The two officials commended the relations between the OIC and Japan, and discussed ways to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in various, as well as topics of common concern, especially the Palestinian issue.
