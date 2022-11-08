UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 01:58 PM

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha on 6 November 2022 received the new Ukrainian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Ambassador Anatolii Petrenko

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha on 6 November 2022 received the new Ukrainian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E.

Ambassador Anatolii Petrenko.
Both sides reviewed aspects of relations between the OIC and Ukraine and exchanged views on issues of common interest.

