OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador To Saudi Arabia
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 01:58 PM
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha on 6 November 2022 received the new Ukrainian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E.
Ambassador Anatolii Petrenko.
Both sides reviewed aspects of relations between the OIC and Ukraine and exchanged views on issues of common interest.