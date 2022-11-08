OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr Hissein Brahim Taha on 6 November 2022 received the new Ukrainian ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H.E. Ambassador Anatolii Petrenko

Both sides reviewed aspects of relations between the OIC and Ukraine and exchanged views on issues of common interest.