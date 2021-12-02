OIC Secretary General Receives Norway’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Special Envoy to OIC

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha today, 1 December 2021 at the General Secretariat, received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and special envoy to the OIC, Thomas Lid Ball

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the OIC and the Kingdom of Norway, and reviewed other international issues of common interest.

The Secretary General expressed his appreciation for Norway’s role in promoting international peace and security and for supporting development efforts in OIC member states.

For his part, the Norwegian Ambassador hailed the status of the OIC and its positive role in the international arena.