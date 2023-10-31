Open Menu

OIC Secretary General Receives Permanent Representative Of Cameroon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:05 PM

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha received yesterday at the organization General Secretariat in Jeddah Permanent Representative of the Republic of Cameroon to the OIC Ambassador Iya Tidjani.

The two officials discussed cooperation ahead of the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be hosted next year in the Republic of Cameroon.

