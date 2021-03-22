UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary-General Receives Phone Call From Sri Lankan President

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 11:12 AM

OIC Secretary-General Receives Phone Call from Sri Lankan President

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, received today 21 March 2021, a phone call from the President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and discussed with him the existing relations between the OIC and Sri Lanka as well as the situation of the Muslim community in the country

Al-Othaimeen praised the Sri Lankan President’s phone call and his willingness to open up and reach out to international organizations and welcomed the decision of the Government of Sri Lanka on the right of Muslims to bury their dead in accordance with the Islamic rites.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the OIC’s keenness to follow up the conditions of Muslim communities and defend their rights in non-OIC member states.

