OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call From New Malaysian FM
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:05 AM
Jeddah(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2021)Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 9 September 2021 received a telephone call from the Foreign Minister of Malaysia, Dato Saifuddin bin Abdullah.
In the telephone conversation, the Secretary General congratulated the Foreign Minister on his new position, and together they discussed outstanding outcome of bilateral relations and explored prospects for cooperation between the OIC and Malaysia within joint Islamic action.