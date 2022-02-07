OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 3 February 2022 received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 3 February 2022 received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The two sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Iran and ways to promote joint Islamic action.