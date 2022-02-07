UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call From Iranian Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 11:29 AM

OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from Iranian Foreign Minister

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 3 February 2022 received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th February, 2022) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on 3 February 2022 received a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

The two sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Iran and ways to promote joint Islamic action.

Related Topics

Iran February From OIC

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

Covid-19 claims 38 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

12 seconds ago
 OIC Welcomes Amnesty International Report on Israe ..

OIC Welcomes Amnesty International Report on Israeli Apartheid against Palestini ..

20 seconds ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1464309/dub ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1464309/dubai-customs-celebrates-2nd-plac ..

23 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates 2nd place on Customer Hap ..

Dubai Customs celebrates 2nd place on Customer Happiness Index 2021

3 minutes ago
 The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes ka #WaqtHonayWalaH ..

The Mind-Boggling Question: Kes ka #WaqtHonayWalaHai

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>