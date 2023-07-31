OIC Secretary-General receives phone call from the Danish FM

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has received a phone call from the Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars L?kke Rasmussen

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ):Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has received a phone call from the Danish Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars L?kke Rasmussen.

During the telephone conversation, the OIC Secretary-General expressed the concerns of the organization's member states about the recurring incidents of disrespect towards the Holy Quran and Islamic symbols, all in the name of freedom of expression.

Moreover, he called upon the Danish authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such recurrences.

For his part, the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated that his country's government has condemned and denounced the disrespect towards the Holy Quran and expressed their strong disapproval of such actions.

Additionally, the Minister noted that the government is diligently examining the matter with great concern, emphasizing Denmark's commitment to maintaining friendly relations and cooperation with the OIC member states.