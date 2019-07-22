UrduPoint.com
OIC Secretary General Receives Somali State Minister For Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation

Mon 22nd July 2019

OIC Secretary General receives Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, on 18 July 2019 in his office received Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation MrAbdulkadir Ahmed-Kheir Abdi.

The two parties explored ways to foster bonds between the OIC and the Federal Republic of Somalia. Dr Al-Othaimeenaffirmed the OIC’s support for efforts by the Somali government and Somalians to help build a better future for their country.

The Organization’s commitment will continue to be visible in its support for the efforts by the Somali government to restore security and stability in the country, he reaffirmed.

