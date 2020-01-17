OIC Secretary General receives Special Envoy for Myanmar

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, on 16 January 2020, received in his office at the General Secretariat, H.E. Mr. Ibrahim AhdyKhairat, the newly-appointed Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General for Myanmar

Mr. Ibrahim AhdyKhairat, the newly-appointed Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General for Myanmar. Ambassador Khairat, from the Arab Republic of Egypt, is a seasoned diplomat with vast experience.

Ambassador Khairat will deploy his efforts in line with his mandate to enhance OIC’s diplomatic efforts in fulfillment of decisions and resolutions adopted at the level of the Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers.



The Secretary General expressed confidence that Ambassador Khairat will tap his personal capabilities and familiarity with the region in dealing with his challenging assignment.

The Secretary General urged all OIC Member States to extend their full support to his Special Envoy for the success of his mission.