OIC Secretary-General Receives The Governor Of The Digital Government Authority In The Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia

January 10, 2023

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 9/1/2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023) H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 9/1/2023, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Jeddah, H.E.

Eng.

Ahmed Mohammed Alsuwaiyan, Governor of Digital Government Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation in the field of digital technologies and means of sharing experiences in this field.

