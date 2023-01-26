OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of Guinea

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received Dr. Diaka Sidibé, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of the Republic of Guinea and his accompanying delegation on 24 January 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received Dr. Diaka Sidibé, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation of the Republic of Guinea and his accompanying delegation on 24 January 2023.

The Secretary-General paid tribute to Guinea, a member and founding country of the OIC, for its constant commitment to the OIC and to joint Islamic action.



The meeting focused on ways and means of strengthening cooperation relations in the field of higher and university education between the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Republic of Guinea.



The Secretary-General of the OIC stressed the importance of access of youth to higher education, which is a driving force for change in the OIC Member States.

For her part, the Minister expressed her full readiness to strengthen academic and scientific cooperation relations with the OIC and its institutions.