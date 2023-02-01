OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met on Tuesday, 31/1/2023, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, with His Excellency Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, of the Republic of Guinea

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2023) His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, met on Tuesday, 31/1/2023, at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, with His Excellency Dr.

Morissanda Kouyaté, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, of the Republic of Guinea.



During the meeting, the Guinean Minister stressed the importance his country attached to the OIC and its support for the efforts of the Secretary-General to achieve the OIC goals.

He also praised the OIC support for the political transition process in the Republic of Guinea.

For his part, His Excellency the Secretary-General commended the dialogue efforts in the Republic of Guinea, reiterating the OIC support for Guinea's efforts to enhance its stability and development