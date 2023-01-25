OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received H.E. Ambassador Hassan Saleh Algadam Aldjinedi, the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Chad to the OIC, who presented his Letters of Credence on Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received H.E. Ambassador Hassan Saleh Algadam Aldjinedi, the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Chad to the OIC, who presented his Letters of Credence on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.



On this occasion, the Secretary-General paid tribute to the Republic of Chad for its active role in the OIC and wished the new Permanent Representative all success in his mission, assuring him of the full cooperation of the General Secretariat.