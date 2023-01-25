UrduPoint.com

OIC Secretary-General Receives The New Permanent Representative Of Chad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 02:02 PM

OIC Secretary-General Receives the New Permanent Representative of Chad

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received H.E. Ambassador Hassan Saleh Algadam Aldjinedi, the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Chad to the OIC, who presented his Letters of Credence on Tuesday, 24 January 2023

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received H.E. Ambassador Hassan Saleh Algadam Aldjinedi, the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Chad to the OIC, who presented his Letters of Credence on Tuesday, 24 January 2023.


On this occasion, the Secretary-General paid tribute to the Republic of Chad for its active role in the OIC and wished the new Permanent Representative all success in his mission, assuring him of the full cooperation of the General Secretariat.

Related Topics

Chad January All OIC

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect peo ..

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIO ..

22 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s ..

AD Ports Group signs MoU with one of Türkiye’s steel producers

1 hour ago
 Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanist ..

Pakistan desires to see peace in war-hit Afghanistan: FM

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs En ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA And Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Seized 1450 Kg Of Dr ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities ..

Dubai Customs Week organizes awareness activities on 2nd day of Dubai Customs 6t ..

2 hours ago
 Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

Ali Imran Zaidi an Athlete & Businessman

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.