OIC Secretary-General Receives the Rector of the International Islamic University in Malaysia

H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on August 20, 2023, at the OIC General Secretariat, Tan Sri Dato. Professor H. M. Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, the Rector of the International Islamic University in Malaysia (IIUM)

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023) H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), received on August 20, 2023, at the OIC General Secretariat, Tan Sri Dato. Professor H. M. Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, the Rector of the International Islamic University in Malaysia (IIUM).

The meeting focused on the importance of enhancing coordination and cooperation between the OIC General Secretariat, the IIUM and other OIC Islamic universities in Bangladesh, Niger, Uganda and Chad.



IIUM was established on 23 May 1983 upon Islamic principles and values. It acquired the status of an OIC affiliated institution in 2011. Over the period of 40 years, IIUM has grown into a modern university of international stature with over 30,000 students from more than 100 countries offering both undergraduate and graduate courses at its 17 faculties. It has contributed immensely to the development of human resources across the OIC Member States.