OIC Secretary-General Receives The Secretary-General The Organization Of Turkic States

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 11:18 AM

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th January, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, January 17, in his office in Jeddah Ambassador Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The two sides reviewed the OIC-OTS cooperation and ways and means of further strengthening it.

