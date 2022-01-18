OIC Secretary-General Receives The Secretary-General The Organization Of Turkic States
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 11:18 AM
The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today
Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th January, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received today, January 17, in his office in Jeddah Ambassador Baghdad Amreyev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
The two sides reviewed the OIC-OTS cooperation and ways and means of further strengthening it.