OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. Representative to the OIC

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 OCT, 2022) H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received on 18 October 2022, in his office, H.E.

Mr. Faris Y. Asad, Consul General of the United States (U.S.) in Jeddah, the official representative of the U.S. to the OIC.



During the meeting, the two sides reviewed aspects of relations between the OIC and the U.S.

and follow-up on the results of the first session of the strategic dialogue between them, which was held in the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C., in May 2022, and affirmed the common determination to further support dialogue and cooperation